Man on the street: ‘Why do we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day?’

“He was influential and helped unify the country about segregation.”

Elizabeth Chamberlain

Trucksville,\

“Because he was an activist for equal rights for blacks.”

Bridget Goodrich

Dallas

“Because he stood for things he believed in and fought for those beliefs teaching us we should fight for things we stand for.’

Olivia Rinaldi

Wyoming

“He was a civil rights leader fighting for freedom of the blacks from slavery.”

Olivia Rinaldi

Wyoming

“He was for saving black people’s lives and ended up being shot.”

Robert Wagner

Dallas

“He was a powerful person who showed us how to fight the right way for black people’s rights and what we want.”

Xavier Barber

Shavertown

