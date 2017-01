Alyssa Ryan Pajalich, daughter of LoriAnn and Mark Pajalich, Moosic, is celebrating her 11th birthday today, Jan. 14, 2017. She is the granddaughter of Nancy and John Gorrick, Duryea; Joyce and Vince Pajalich, Toronto, Ohio and Ann Gronski, Moosic. Alyssa is the great-granddaughter of Jeanne Vutnoski, Scranton. She has two brothers, Jake, 15; and Cameron, 5.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TTL014017pajalich.bdy_.jpg