Misericordia honors regional educators for their service

The Misericordia University Department of Teacher Education honored regional educators from eight- school districts at a dinner for serving as cooperative teachers and helping Misericordia students in their classroom field placements. The mentors and student teachers, from left, first row, are: Danielle Griffin, teacher, Wyoming Valley West; Shirley Breymeier, coordinator of field placement, Misericordia University; Brittany Albert, Plains; Casey Lawlor, Milford; Colleen Hiller, teacher, Delaware Valley; Marissa Metric, Hanover Township; Corin Frey, teacher, Lake Lehman; Mary Shaw, Sayre. Second row: Elizabeth Hochreiter, teacher, Wilkes-Barre Area; Jennifer Confletti, teacher, Wyoming Area; Reagan Hynick, teacher, Lake Lehman; Elizabeth Long, Plains; Ashley Pasquariello, teacher, Wilkes-Barre Area; Ashley Evans, Hanover Township; Karen Weisgold, teacher, Tunkhannock Area; Tamara Nijmeh, Kingston; Bailee Schies, Richland; Megan Wilkinson, Freeland; Jennifer Sampson, teacher, Hazleton Area; Rebecca Johnson, West Wyoming; Jamie Lombardo, Wilkes-Barre; Kathy Butwin, Shavertown and Rebeca Cruz, Jenkins Township.

Teacher Appreciation Dinner 4-3-17 http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_TTL060817miseri.educators.jpg Teacher Appreciation Dinner 4-3-17