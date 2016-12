Misericordia University communications students Christa Porasky, Falls and Erin Dougherty, Dallas, were members of the creative marketing teams that earned first and second place in the American Advertising Federation of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s 2016 “Cropped’’ competition. At the competition, from left, are: Dougherty, Rachel Urbanowicz, M.S., assistant professor, department of mass communications and design and Porasky.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TTL121516miseri.ad_.jpg