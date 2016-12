Several members of the Rotary Club, Dallas, spent a Saturday morning placing Christmas decorations on the triangle at Routes 309 and 415, Dallas. It has been a club tradition for several decades to welcome everyone home for Christmas and to wish them a happy holiday season. Decorators, on the left, are: Nick Stredny, Art Peoples, Ron Fitch, Spencer Marso and Jerry Reisch. On the right: Todd Buckley, Ann Marie Konek, Jon Pomrinke, Kim Reynolds and Dan Reynolds.

