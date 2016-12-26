Masonic Village at Dallas honors veterans

A Veteran’s Recognition Program was held at the Irem Clubhouse to honor veterans residing at the Masonic Village, Dallas. The program featured patriotic music by Changing Habits, various speakers and refreshments. Each veteran received a thank you and homemade card from students at Wycallis Elementary, Dallas. At the event, from left, seated, are: Gerry Golembeski, Jack Bozette, Wally Richardson, Patrick McGough, Bud Beecham, Harry Warner, Don Carey, Paul Dreater and David Coyle. Standing: Jim Wise, Rick Krokos, Clarence Michael, Ken Hayden, Bill King, Bob Boone, Norton Eberts, Henry Menapace, Marvin Cunningham, Al Exter, Morgan Lewis, Henry Popp, Jack Yeager, Jack Lago, John Gillespie and Howard Castor.

