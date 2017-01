The Dallas Rotary Club held an auction and raffle to benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry, raising more than $1,000 and 375 pounds of food to support the Thanksgiving dinner provided by the pantry for more than 200 families in the Back Mountain community. Participants, from left, are: Rotarians Kerry Freeman, Todd Buckley, Kim Reynolds, Ann Marie Konek, Jason Jolley, president; Eric Martin, Sandy Peoples and Jerry Reisch.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_TTL122116dallas.auction.jpg