Kevin Yurko elected to Step By Step board

Kevin Yurko, Dallas, has been elected to the board of directors of Step By Step, Inc. He is a certified financial planner/advisor, practitioner and founding partner of Wealth Strategies and Management LLC (WS&M). Step By Step, Inc. is a private, non-profit corporation devoted to the provision of community support services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, behavioral health and spectrum disorders. At the announcement, from left, are: Bill Fromel, board chair; Corny Romanowski, board member and nominating committee chair; Kevin Yurko and Jim Bobeck, president/CEO.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TTL010417yurko.step_.jpg