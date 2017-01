Members of the GFWC, Harveys Lake Chapter, participated in the Election Day bake sale at the Harveys Lake borough. This is an event they enjoy each election. Members, from left, are: Jeanie Schineller, Lex Bubb, president; Barbara Skrosky, Eve Schwartz, Roberta Hughes, Jennie Valick-Kopacz and Linda Brutsche.

