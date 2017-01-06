Misericordia research team gets published

The Misericordia University faculty-student research team who graduated from the speech-language pathology program in May had their research paper, “Could Anticoagulants Improve Communication in Dementia? A Case Study,” published in the November/December issue of “Today’s Geriatric Medicine.” Team members, from left, are: James Siberski, assistant professor and coordinator of the geriatric care management program; members Kathleen Scaler Scott, associate professor of speech-language pathology; Ruixia Yan, associate professor of speech-language pathology and Sarah Tokach.

