Trinity Learning Center holds Make-A-Wish fundraiser

The learning center at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dallas, sponsored its ninth annual Make-A-Wish fundraising event raising more than $1,100 through a basket raffle. Parents, school staff members and local businesses created and donated the baskets and students participated in races. Student racers, from left, first row, are: Ethan Wielgosz, Michael McCabe, Molly Loftus, Maddox Morreale, Iva Kukosky and Alieya Schwartz. Back row: Maggie O’Brien, Make-A-Wish regional manager; Owen Herman and Sam Sgarlat.

