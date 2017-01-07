Posted on by

Fire safety at Small Wonders Day Care


Larry Long of the Trucksville Fire Department visited Small Wonders Day Care, Shavertown. Children learned about fire safety and the various parts of a fire truck and equipment. Students in the pre-kindergarten class, from left, first row, are: Arvind Reddy, Ben Rother, Jack Willis, Logan Vanvalkenburgh, Owen Casey Williams, Ayla Harvey and Levi Harris. Second row: Long, Afina Jenkins, Courtney Brittain, Emily Chrobak, Sara Naperkowski, Grayson Greig, Norah Banks, Jason Rose, fireman; Addyson Coulter, Miles Wilson, Brian Bolesta, Jordan Medrano, Brendan Lee, Katie Ference, Alyse Gutierrez and Nola Cote.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TTL122416wonders.long_.jpg
