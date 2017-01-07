Fire safety at Small Wonders Day Care

Larry Long of the Trucksville Fire Department visited Small Wonders Day Care, Shavertown. Children learned about fire safety and the various parts of a fire truck and equipment. Students in the pre-kindergarten class, from left, first row, are: Arvind Reddy, Ben Rother, Jack Willis, Logan Vanvalkenburgh, Owen Casey Williams, Ayla Harvey and Levi Harris. Second row: Long, Afina Jenkins, Courtney Brittain, Emily Chrobak, Sara Naperkowski, Grayson Greig, Norah Banks, Jason Rose, fireman; Addyson Coulter, Miles Wilson, Brian Bolesta, Jordan Medrano, Brendan Lee, Katie Ference, Alyse Gutierrez and Nola Cote.

