Food pantry offering summer nutritional program

DALLAS — The board of directors of the Back Mountain Food Pantry have created a summer nutritional program to provide extra food for school age children June, July and August.

With the lack of school breakfast and lunch children can go hungry if not for the extra assistance given by this innovative program.

While all non-perishable foods are needed and welcome at any time, the greatest needs to make this program work are breakfast and lunch foods that children can easily open and prepare themselves. These items include: cold cereal, instant oatmeal, canned milk, peanut butter and jelly, juice, macaroni and cheese, tuna fish, Spam, canned fruit, soup, granola bars and prepared Jell-O and pudding.

Individuals or groups wishing to donate may call the pantry at 570-696-2917 for additional information, or to arrange a drop off time. Location for donations during regular operating hours are: Cooks Pharmacy, Rt. 309 in Shavertown; Hilbert’s Tractor Store, Rt. 415 in Dallas and St. Paul Lutheran Church, Rt. 118, Dallas.

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Back Mountain Food Pantry, c/o Trucksville United Methodist Church, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, PA 18708.