Misericordia University presented Mary Stephens the Father John Bendik Scholarship Award and Michael Gombita with the Father John Petrasko Scholarship Award at the 33rd annual Student Leadership Awards Dinner. Stephens is a nursing major, from Mechanicsburg; and Gombita is a communications major, from Equinunk. At the presentation, from left, are: Gombita, Darcy Brodmerkel, director of student activities, and Stephens.

Leadership Awards Dinner 4-4-17