Small Wonders Day Care honors pre-kindergarten graduates

Small Wonders Day Care in Trucksville held its pre-kindergarten graduation June 8 at the Back Mountain Harvest Assembly. The children performed songs learned throughout the school year. The theme was “What a Wonderful World.” Members of the graduating class are, from left, first row, Katherine Ference, Nolan Cote, Emily Chrobak, Sara Naperkowski, Miles Wilson, Afina Jenkins, Kyler Cromer and Grayson Greig. Second row, Courtney Brittain, Ayla Harvey, Brendan Lee, Jack Willis, Levi Harris, Norah Banks and Benjamin Rother. Third row, assistant teachers Lynn Viercinski and Brenda Davis; Jordan Medrano, Jeffrey McAvoy, Drew Kostick, Alyse Gutierrez, Addyson Coulter, Logan VanValkenburgh and teacher, Lynn Jumper.

