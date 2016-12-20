New books added to shelves at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, announces the addition of the following books to their collection:

FICTION

“Moonglow” by Michael Chabon

NONFICTION

“Loose Leaf: Plants, Flowers, Projects, Inspiration” by Wona Bae

“Parisiennes: A Celebration of French Women”

LARGE PRINT FICTION

“A Beau for Katie” by Emma Miller

“The Amish Midwife’s Courtship” by Cheryl Williford

“The Sheriff’s Christmas Twins” by Karen Kirst

REFERENCE

“Encyclopedia of Careers and Vocational Guidance” 16th edition

BOOKS ON CD

“The Flame Bearer” by Bernard Cornwell

SPECIAL DONATIONS

The following books are a gift from GFWC Luzerne County:

“What Do You Do with an Idea?” by Kobi Yamada

“Nanette’s Baguette” by Mo Willems

“Peppa Pig and the Little Train” by Neville Astley

“Peppa Pig and the Day at Snowy Mountain” by Neville Astley

“Adventures with Peppa” by Neville Astley

“Peppa’s First Pet” by Neville Astley

“Duck and Goose, It’s Time for Christmas” by Tad Hills

“Numbers” by Xavier Deneux

“Everything Goes: Henry in a Jam” by Brian Biggs

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Double Down” by Jeff Kinney

“Dork Diaries: Tales from a Not-So-Friendly Frenemy” by Rachel Renee Russell

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” by J.K. Rowling

“Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes” by Kimberly Dean

“Kristy’s Great Idea” by Raina Telgemeier

“The Truth about Stacey” by Raina Telgemeier

“Mary Anne Saves the Day” by Raina Telgemeier

“Claudia and Mean Janine” by Raina Telgemeier

“The Donkey’s Christmas Song” by Nancy Tafuri

“Sheep Go to Sleep” by Nancy Shaw

“Playtime for Peppa and George” by Meredith Rusu

“Mighty Dads” by Joan Holub

“Dear Zoo Animal Shapes” by Rod Campbell