Books donated to Back Mountain Memorial Library in memory of loved ones

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library announces the addition of the following new Memorial Books:

In memory of Nancy Eberts, “Gardenista” by Michelle Slatalla, presented by the Residents’ Association Masonic Village Dallas; “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben, presented by Ingrid Prater

In memory of Jane M. Morris, “The Voices of Hockey” by Kirk McKnight, presented by Debby and Stuart Kirkwood

In memory of Nancy Brown, “Lessons from Linden Hill” by Jerry Fritz, presented by Monday Morning Book Club

In memory of Joseph Campbell, “Alone in the Fortress of the Bears” by Bruce L. Nelson, presented by Irene Perugino

In memory of Jack Thier, “The 500 Hidden Secrets of Barcelona” by Mark Cloostermans, presented by Bob and Dorothy Lapasnick

In memory of Lorraine Hosey, “The Twelve Dogs of Christmas” by David Rosenfelt, presented by Mary G. Hosey; “Apprentice in Death” by J.D. Robb (book on CD), presented by Patricia A. Smith

In memory of Lorraine Chimshic Hosey, “The Trespasser” by Tana French (book on CD), presented by Nesbitt Memorial Hospital Alumni Association

The following books are in memory of Our Special Angel Megan Elizabeth Oravitz and are presented by Grammy and Papa Oravitz:

“Izzy Barr, Running Star” by Claudia Mills

“Whatever After: Once Upon a Frog” by Sarah Mlynowski

“Whatever After: Genie in a Bottle” by Sarah Mlynowski

The following books are in Memory of Nancy Eberts and are presented by

Dale and Darcene Utt:

“A History of Women in Russia” by Barbara Evans Clements

“Beautiful: All-American Decorating and Timeless Style” by Mark D. Sikes

The following books on CD are in Memory of Lorraine Hosey and are presented by

St. Therese’s Liturgy Committee:

“This Was a Man” by Jeffrey Archer

“The Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter

“Missing: a Private novel” by James Patterson

“Escape Clause” by John Sandford

“Broken Trust” by W.E.B. Griffin

“The Jealous Kind” by James Lee Burke

The following books on CD are in Memory of Mrs. Lorraine Hosey and are presented by Simons Family and Bette Massey:

“The Patriot Threat” by Steve Berry

“Woman of God” by James Patterson

The following books on CD are in Memory of Shawn Murphy and are presented by

Ladies of “The Club”:

“News of the World” by Paulette Jiles

“A Great Reckoning” by Louise Penny

“Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks

“The Wonder” by Emma Donoghue

“Filthy Rich” by James Patterson

Pushing Up Daisies” by M.C. Beaton

“The Spy” Paulo Coelho

“Downfall” by J.A. Jance

“Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult

“Thrice the Brinded Cat Hath Mew’d” by Alan Bradley