Harveys Lake budget passes

HARVEYS LAKE — The borough council approved the proposed 2017 municipal budget with a 5-2 vote.

Council members Carole Samson and Daniel F. Blaine voted against the budget.

Samson said her vote at Tuesday night’s meeting was based on an estimation of salaries for the borough secretary, road department and zoning officer.

“The figures were not substantiated enough for me to support it,” Samson said Wednesday.

Blaine said the budget had too many inconsistencies, such as budgeting an estimated $99,000 for part-time police officers’ salaries when the borough has already spent nearly $112,000 on part-time officers in 2016.

Also, raises for the borough secretary, road department and zoning officer are not constant, he said.

“This year there was a 3 percent raise for everyone but the zoning officer,” he said Wednesday. “The zoning officer had a 6.6 percent raise (listed in the budget).”

Councilwoman Michell’e Boice, who worked with Sampson and Councilman Thomas Kehler, to create the budget said the document is a guideline of revenue and expenses that can be adjusted as the year progresses.

“We are required to pass the budget before the end of the month,” Boice said Wednesday. “Raises for the zoning officer, borough secretary and road department can be changed.”

The nearly $1.2 million budget will keep the mill rate at .804, keep the one percent earned income tax, retain all current public services and continue with planned stormwater management and hydrilla eradication plans, council President Bill Hilburt said.

A mill is $1 in tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

In other news, the council approved new “terms of employment” for Borough Police Chief Charles Musial that includes, a one-year reappointment and a salary of $57,172, which contains a 40-cent per hour raise, Hilburt said.

Police contracts and salaries for full-time and part-time officers were also passed by council.

The borough’s one full-time officer will receive a three-year contract containing a raise for each year. The contract starts with a salary of $46,140 in 2017, which increases to $47,293 in 2018 and $48,712 in 2019.

If a new full-time officer is hired, the officer will receive $41,200 in 2017; $42,230 in 2018; and $43,497 in 2019.

A three-year wage schedule for the borough’s 10 part-time officers is $18.50 per hour for 2017; $18.75 per hour for 2018 and $19.00 per hour in 2019.

The council will hold a combined reorganizational and monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the municipal building.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews

