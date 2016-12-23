Sunny skies today, cloudy and rain Christmas Eve

Sunny skies are forecast to usher in the weekend and Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service in Binghamton, N.Y., today will be mostly sunny with a high near 41.

But conditions will change tonight. Temperatures will hover around 35 and the skies will turn mostly cloudy. There is slight chance of rain beginning early Saturday morning.

The chance of precipitation increases after daybreak to 90 percent and temperatures will be above freezing with a high near 40. The skies will remain cloudy into the Christmas Eve.

The skies will brighten Christmas day and remain mostly sunny. The temperature will remain above freezing, reaching a high near 38. Clouds return at night with a low around 30.