A Christmas tree’s second life

• Kingston Township — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 3 to 31

• Jackson Township — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28

Twinkling lights — gone.

Shiny ornaments — gone.

Falling pine needles that hide in the carpet — everywhere.

‘Tis the season when more Christmas trees grace the roadside curb than in homes.

Whether it is a Douglas or Concolor fir tree or a Colorado Blue Spruce, portions of these Christmas trees may be found by many Back Mountain residents in the spring and summer when they mulch their flower beds.

Many municipalities, such as Kingston, Jackson and Dallas townships and Harveys Lake and Dallas boroughs, offer free curbside pick up for trees that have all lights and decorations removed. The trees are either mulched on municipal grounds or at the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s composting site on Route 118 in Lehman Township.

Other municipalities such as Lehman Township advise residents to take their trees to the DAMA composting site for free disposal.

Unsold trees are repurposed as underwater fish structures, wildlife habitats or fed to friendly goats.

“We have done a lot of things with trees,” said Eric Garver of Conifer Corners near Factoryville.

One of the most unusual options Garver and Ted Dymond, of Dymond Farms in Franklin Township, did with past unused trees were to give them to friends with goats.

“The goats ate them,” Dymond said. “Needles, bark and all.”

“The needles from the trees are high in vitamin C,” Garver said. “They (goats) eat them like candy.”

This year, both Dymond and Garver were able to reduce the number of unsold trees by carefully supplying their pre-cut inventory.

“I tried to gauge how many trees I will need,” said Garver, who added his business also offers “choose and cut trees” and burlap trees that have the root ball wrapped in burlap for replanting after the holiday season.

This year, Garver only had four unsold pre-cut trees, compared to nearly 50 in years past.

Dymond also said he had five unsold trees this year which were taken back to the farm and burned.

“Last year I had about 20 trees left over,” Dymond said. “We gave them to a fella who had goats.”

In previous years, Garver placed “piles of trees around his farm” to make habitats for small wildlife such as rabbits or sunk trees in a pond to make an “underwater fish structures for trout to hide.”

“I have heard of sportsmen groups tying trees together and sinking them to create structures for fish,” Garver said.

Another interesting use for the former glorious Christmas rree is making tea from its needles. Garver had tea steeped from Douglas, Concolor and Canaan fir tree needles.

“The Concolor has a citrus smell and that flavor comes out in its tea,” he said.

A Christmas tree sits curbside in Kingston Township waiting to be picked up and mulched. A truck load of trees collected by Kingston Township road crews will be driven to the Dallas Area Municipal Authority's composting site on Route 118 in Lehman Township and mulched.

Former household decoration can be used for many purposes

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

