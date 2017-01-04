Lehman-Jackson Elementary School students honored for being helpful

Lehman-Jackson Elementary School has implemented a program called ‘Be Your Best’ which focuses on seven values during the school year. The value for December was Helpful. Students were nominated by their teacher if they demonstrated the value of being helpful during the month. Nominated students are, from left, fist row, Megan Patton, Jayce Hann, Wyatt Teetsel, Landon James, Giolla Biscotto. Second row, Gianna DeCesaris, Logan Womach, Benjamin Farrell, Brayden Makowski, Gracie James, Giada Ward, Hanna Letukas. Third row, Donald James (principal), Kathleen Weaver (kindergarten teacher), Abby Beyer, Giana Antonello, Caleb Elderkin, Jacob Zelenak, Ronald Pawlowski, Ava Magdalinski, Jennifer Loftus, third-grade teacher; Shelene James, sixth-grade teacher. Absent at the time of the photo was William Jenkins.

