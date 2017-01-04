Wycallis Elementary students learn about sound from music composer

Wycallis Elementary students were treated to a Music Technology program Dec. 22 with music producer and composer Brent Daniels whose music has been featured in a variety of movies and TV shows.

Using modern production techniques like music sampling, Daniels created on-the-spot digital audio files and unique songs with the voices and sounds of his audience. For example, a student says a word or phrase into the microphone and Daniels records it instantly, then plays the sound in a loop to create a repetitive beat.

He taught students about the value of sound in the world around them and utilized modern recording methods in conjunction with humor and fun to create a unique experience during each presentation.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance during the presentation.