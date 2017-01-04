Posted on by

Wycallis Elementary students learn about sound from music composer


Wycallis Elementary students dance around the gymnasium while learning about sound.


Music producer and composer Brent Daniels shows Wycallis Elementary students some ‘Music Technology.’ Students were dressed in pajamas as part of a Spirit Day event.


Wycallis Elementary students were treated to a Music Technology program Dec. 22 with music producer and composer Brent Daniels whose music has been featured in a variety of movies and TV shows.

Using modern production techniques like music sampling, Daniels created on-the-spot digital audio files and unique songs with the voices and sounds of his audience. For example, a student says a word or phrase into the microphone and Daniels records it instantly, then plays the sound in a loop to create a repetitive beat.

He taught students about the value of sound in the world around them and utilized modern recording methods in conjunction with humor and fun to create a unique experience during each presentation.

Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance during the presentation.

