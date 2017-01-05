Local mother reaches across state lines to help The Hope Box

DALLAS TWP. — Babies born as a result of a mother in human trafficking are not just a problem that occurs overseas, said Mandy Chapman.

Chapman will shine a light on the global issue by holding a Spa Day fundraiser to help an outreach effort by a Georgia nonprofit called The Hope Box from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at A’s Cutting Crew in the Dallas Township Shopping Center off Route 309 in Dallas Township.

The Hope Box was established in 2014 to give men and women an opportunity to anonymously give up infants and help children 3 years old and younger in Georgia.

A hair stylist from Monroe Township, Chapman will offer free haircuts. Erica Bolthouse, a Mary K consultant, will provide makeovers and a nail technician will be available for manicures to participants.

“We will be asking for a donation,” Chapman said. “Whatever people can afford.”

Funds raised will help The Hope Box expand its program called “AREA,” which provides Assistance, Resources, Education and Awareness for new mothers and fathers as well as raises awareness about infant abandonment, co-founder of The Hope Box Sarah Koeppen said in an email.

The well-being of children is close to Chapman’s heart. She is the mother of seven children, five of whom she adopted from Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Chapman first heard about The Hope Box from her sister Megan Mickey. Then, Chapman researched the organization and spoke with Koeppen to learn more.

What she learned was heartbreaking.

“Infants are a hot commodity in human trafficking industry,” Chapman said. “Pimps take infants and raise them in that lifestyle. The child has no identification and no medical care.”

Many women who conceive a child as a result of the sex trafficking industry wind up giving birth in alleys or other public areas and abandon the newborn, she said.

The Hope Box aims to give children a better start at life by installing secured infant drop off boxes, strategically placed throughout communities, to provide new parents a discrete, secure and safe place to leave a newborn.

The boxes automatically lock, and a signal goes out to volunteers notifying them an infant was dropped off.

The child is medically evaluated, and its age is assessed, Chapman said. Then, the child is placed in a foster home until a permanent home is found, she said.

In 2016, The Hope Box rescued one baby from sex trafficking and six “boarder babies,” Koeppen said. “A ‘boarder baby’ is a baby born in a hospital that is free to leave but has nowhere to go,” she said.

Georgia does have a Safe Haven law, but it requires parents giving up newborns to show an identification card, Chapman said. This stipulation deters many women who are sexually exploited from dropping off their children.

Pennsylvania’s Safe Haven differs by allowing “parents to leave their newborn in the care of a hospital, a police officer or police station without being criminally liable, according to KeepKidsSafe.pa.gov. The website also states, “the child must be 28 days old or younger and unharmed. Safe Haven gives parents a safe, legal and confidential alternative to abandoning their baby.”

Chapman’s fundraiser is the first one, outside of the state of Georgia, for the nonprofit, Koeppen said.

“I just want to raise awareness of what is happening in our country,” Chapman said.

“Additional funding in 2017 will allow us to better serve discarded babies, along with those babies being sold in sex trafficking,” Koeppen said. “At this time, we are only focused on the State of Georgia, but plan to grow into other states, several of which we have already been contacted by.”

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

