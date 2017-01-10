Misericordia University students create website for Reaching Beyond Limits

The Department of Mass Communications and Design at Misericordia University recently completed a service-learning project for Reaching Beyond Limits, a Kingston-based day program for adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities. The students, under the direction of Rachel Urbanowicz, M.A., assistant professor, created and designed a new logo, website, flyer and brochure for the company. Members of the team, from left, are Urbanowicz, Christa Porasky, Falls; Matt Scanlon, Westtown, N.Y.; Melanie Quintanilla, Hasbrouck Heights, N.J.; Erin Dougherty, Dallas; and Matt Gromala, Pittston Township.
DALLAS TWP. — The Powerful, Persuasive Marketing Design class in the Department of Mass Communications and Design at Misericordia University partnered with a regional service organization during the fall semester to create and design a new logo, website, flyer and brochure for it.
Misericordia University students Erin Dougherty, Dallas; Matthew Gromala, Pittston Township; Christa Porasky, Falls; Melanie Quintanilla, Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, and Matt Scanlon, Westtown, N.Y., completed the service-learning project for Amy Hartman, co-founder and co-owner of Reaching Beyond Limits, a Kingston-based day program for adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities.
Hartman, a graduate of Misericordia University, consulted with students in the class and their advisor Rachel Urbanowicz, M.A., assistant professor. The team created a new website for the organization and materials that can be used to market its services.
“I was very fortunate that this small group of students brought a variety of talents to the project – print and web graphic design, video production and writing,’’ said Urbanowicz. “The senior communications majors knew each other well, so that helped with the flow of the project. I could not be more proud of them.’’
