Misericordia University students create website for Reaching Beyond Limits

DALLAS TWP. — The Powerful, Persuasive Marketing Design class in the Department of Mass Communications and Design at Misericordia University partnered with a regional service organization during the fall semester to create and design a new logo, website, flyer and brochure for it.

Misericordia University students Erin Dougherty, Dallas; Matthew Gromala, Pittston Township; Christa Porasky, Falls; Melanie Quintanilla, Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, and Matt Scanlon, Westtown, N.Y., completed the service-learning project for Amy Hartman, co-founder and co-owner of Reaching Beyond Limits, a Kingston-based day program for adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities.

Hartman, a graduate of Misericordia University, consulted with students in the class and their advisor Rachel Urbanowicz, M.A., assistant professor. The team created a new website for the organization and materials that can be used to market its services.

“I was very fortunate that this small group of students brought a variety of talents to the project – print and web graphic design, video production and writing,’’ said Urbanowicz. “The senior communications majors knew each other well, so that helped with the flow of the project. I could not be more proud of them.’’