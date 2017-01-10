Misericordia professor John Mellon presents work

John N. Mellon, associate professor of business at Misericordia University, was the keynote speaker at Penn State Schuylkill’s annual Global Entrepreneurship Week conference at the Fryer Conference Center. Dr. Mellon made the presentation, “Untapped Markets,’’ in which he addressed students and staff about the global marketplace and the importance of identifying available or underserved markets, and then developing marketing plans based off that research. He also developed global operational directional marketing processes and shared his three Rs of visionary strategic planning: radical, revolutionary and relationship building.

Mellon http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TDPMellon-Keynote.jpg Mellon