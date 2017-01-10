Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society announces winter programs

The Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society recently announced its schedule of winter program for 2017.

• Open Mic Night. Have you caught an interesting bird or animal on film? Do you have a favorite poem about nature? Bring your poems, photos, short videos, slides, or anything else you would like to share with the group. 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Irem Road, Dallas. Free. For information, call Craig Yarrish at 570-479-0400.

• Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area. Join Bob Wasilewski from the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society as he leads a bird walk through the Kirby Park Natural area. With a species list totaling some 165, you never know what surprises might await. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch. Lot access is accessed via First Avenue, adjacent to the Subaru dealership on Pierce Street, Kingston. 8 a.m. Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 23. Free. For information, call Bob Wasilewski at 570-371-3951.

• Snowshoeing in Nescopeck State Park. What started thousands of years ago as a mode of transportation has evolved into a popular winter activity for recreation and fitness. If you have a pair, bring them. If you need to borrow a pair from the park, please reserve them by calling the park at 570-403-2006. If conditions are not suitable for snowshoeing, we will hike. Meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Visitor Center. Contact John Jakoby at 570-474-5884 to register.

• The Real Wildlife of Las Vegas: Natural Areas of Southern Nevada and Vicinity. Alan and Bonnie Yuscavage of GWVAS will present some great locations to hike in these areas. Experience Native American culture, enjoy fantastic geology, discover new plants and animal life, and, of course, birds – often within less than an hour from Las Vegas. 7 p.m. Feb. 2 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Irem Road, Dallas. Free. For information, call Craig Yarrish at 570-479-0400.

• Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Travel with GWVAS to this state Game Commission Wildlife Management Area on the border of Lebanon and Lancaster counties for the unforgettable experience of seeing and hearing thousands of snow geese and tundra swans. We’ll also see waterfowl, songbirds, and raptors. Bring binoculars, water, lunch and snacks. Most birding is done roadside, and indoor facilities are available in the visitor center. Meet 8 a.m. March 4 at Perkins Restaurant, Route 93 near the I-81 interchange in West Hazleton. Free. Contributions to defray fuel costs for your carpool driver are appreciated. Contact Eleanor Harding at 570-443-7791 to register.

• GWVAS Annual Banquet – Save the Date! Join the GWVAS for our annual banquet and program, an evening of appetizers, buffet dinner, beverages and a live eagle program. The Carbon County Environmental Education Center will bring its highest profile resident — a bald eagle named Renshaw, who was admitted with life-threatening injuries in 2001. Learn the story of his trainer’s dedicated efforts. This is one of the best-behaved birds on the raptor education circuit. 6 p.m. June 14 at Appletree Terrace, Newberry Estate, Dallas. For information, call Craig Yarrish at 570-479-0400.