Misericordia University student-faculty team presents work in Paris

A student-faculty research team in the Department of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University presented two scientific research studies at the Society for Functional Near Infrared Spectroscopy Biennial Meeting in Paris, France, during the fall semester. Faculty and student participants included, from left, Cari Tellis, Ph.D., C.C.C.-S.L.P., associate professor; Danielle Spagnuolo, Wyoming; Cara Imbalzano, Roaring Brook Township; Glen Tellis, Ph.D., C.C.C.-S.L.P., professor and chair, and D’manda Price, Paterson, N.J.

