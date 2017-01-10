Holocaust Memorial Museum exhibit on display at Misericordia University

DALLAS TWP. — The College of Arts and Sciences, the Medical and Health Humanities program, and Catherine and Daniel Flood Endowment for the Humanities at Misericordia University are presenting the eight-part Medical and Health Humanities Deadly Medicine Speaker Series from January to March on campus.

The lecture series is a complementary program to the “Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race’’ exhibit in the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, which has been shown at the United Nations and around the world. The traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will be on display Jan. 18 through March 14. The gallery is open, free to the public.

The Medical and Health Humanities Deadly Medicine Speaker Series kicks off 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 with the presentation, “Should Good Come Out of Evil?,” by Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre. He will discuss the results of Nazi medical experimentation and consider the ethical implications of using those results for good. It will be held in Huntzinger Room 218 of Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall.

Misericordia University will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Reflecting on the Past to Protect the Future on Thursday, Jan. 26 with an event organized by the Maimonides Institute for Medicine, Ethics, and the Holocaust. Matthew Wynia, M.D., director of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and Dr. Patricia Heberer Rice, director of the Office of the Reference Historian at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will co-present, “How Healers Became Killers: Nazi Doctors and Modern Medical Ethics,’’ in Lemmond Theater at 7 p.m.

Dr. Wynia and Dr. Heberer Rice will provide an overview of the “Deadly Medicine’’ exhibit and discuss the historical and ethical implications of Nazi medical experimentation. The program is free and open to the public, but tickets are required due to limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 570-674-6719.

Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Holocaust and Genocide Studies and the Dr. Marsha Raticoff Grossman, Emerita Professor of Holocaust Studies at Stockton University, Galloway Twp., N.J.; Okla Elliott, Ph.D., assistant professor of English at Misericordia University, and students Taylor Rupp of Mountain Top and Nicole Grassi of Pottstown will co-present, “Holocaust and Comparative Genocide Pedagogy,’’ at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Huntzinger Room 218 of Insalaco Hall. The presentation will focus on pedagogical approaches to teaching issues related to and about the Holocaust. After the free talk, the University will screen the documentary, “An Interview with Benjamin B. Ferencz,’’ in the same location. The documentary is the story about the lone surviving member of the prosecution team of the Trial of the Major War Criminals before the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany.

“Deadly Euphemisms: A Philosophical Analysis of Nazi Medical Terminology’’ presentation by Margot Wielgus, Ph.D., assistant professor of philosophy at Misericordia University, will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 in Huntzinger Room 218 of Insalaco Hall. Dr. Wielgus’ presentation addresses Hannah Arendt’s work and the medical language of the Holocaust. The talk is open, free to the public. The documentary about Ferencz will be screened afterward in the same room.

Arthur Caplan, Ph.D., Drs. William F. and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor of Bioethics and founding director of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Langone Medical Center in New York City, will make the presentation, “Do the Dying Deserve Compassion? The Ethics of Granting Access to Unapproved Drugs to the Terminally Ill,’’ at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Lemmond Theater.

The program is open, free to the public, but tickets are required due to limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 570-674-6719.

In his presentation, Dr. Caplan will discuss how patients who are facing death or serious illness sometime seek pre-approval, or “compassionate use” access to experimental interventions outside of clinical trials after they have exhausted all U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment options. The FDA often is blamed for blocking access, but that is not true, according to Dr. Caplan.

During the sixth presentation, Thomas Hajkowski, Ph.D., associate professor of history and government at Misericordia University, will deliver “The Medical Professional and the Nazi Regime’’ 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in Huntzinger Room 218 of Insalaco Hall. Dr. Hajkowski will take a historical look at Nazi medicine during the war. His talk is free and open to the public. A screening of Mr. Ferencz’s documentary will follow immediately afterward.

Rabbi Roger Lerner of Temple B’nai B’rith, Kingston, will offer the public presentation “The Hippocratic Oath and Medical Research: Where’s the Line?’’ at noon Wednesday, March 1 in Huntzinger Room 218 of Insalaco Hall.

Eva Mozes Kor, a Holocaust survivor and forgiveness advocate, concludes series with the special presentation “The Triumph of the Human Spirit, from Auschwitz to Forgiveness’’ 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 in Lemmond Theater. The program is open, free to the public, but tickets are required due to limited seating. To reserve tickets, call the box office at 570-674-6719. Tickets are available beginning Nov. 25.

A survivor of the Mengele twin experiments, Mrs. Kor will speak about her experience and the notion of forgiveness. She will hold a book signing immediately after her presentation.

The Friedman Art Gallery also has expanded hours until 9 p.m. during the presentations on Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 14. For more information about the lecture series and exhibition, please log on to www.misericordia.edu/news.

For more information about the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery or the Medical and Health Humanities program at Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400.