LEHMAN TWP. — With a 6-1 vote, the Lake-Lehman School Board passed a motion Monday to prevent an increase in school taxes that would exceed the state’s Department of Education’s index limit.

The school board’s approval means the district cannot apply for a tax increase exception under the state’s Act 1 Index to raise property taxes above 3.1 percent tax limit for the 2017-18 school year, said Thomas Melone, Lake-Lehman School District business manager.

The motion was supported by school board members Karen Masters, John McDonald, Marilyn Glogowski, Robert Wright, Lorraine Farrell and Kevin Carey. School board members Robin Wesley and David Paulauskas were absent.

School board president Andrew Salko voted against the motion.

“I like to keep our options open,” Salko said in defense of his vote. “We have no idea what the state and federal government are going to do.”

Melone did agree the board’s preliminary budgetary decision is being made before the commonwealth issues information on state funding to school districts.

“Current law states by Jan. 25 if a school district knows they are not going to exceed the state tax index, they need to accept this resolution,” Melone said.

Melone said the school board’s approval will allow the district to continue operating in the black for the coming year.

Melone highlighted some positive tentative calculations in the district’s preliminary budget, such as an estimated $175,000 in Plan Con funds, $136,395 estimated state subsidies and an untouched $75,000 contingency fund.

When planning the 2015-16 budget, the school board was unsure if the district would receive any funding from Plan Con, a state financing reimbursement program.

Last year, the school board did apply for a tax exception due to increased costs of special education and retirement.

The tentative 2016-17 budget has one eligible Act 1 Index expense of retirement funding totaling $92,350, Melone said. There are no special education costs that fit the requirement, he said.

Lake-Lehman School District resident Todd Derosa was happy with the news.

“I want to thank the board for not raising the tax limit this year,” he said.

In other news, the following staff appointments were made:

• Doreen Bevan, of Dallas, full-time food service worker, at an hourly rate of $15.15.

• Erin Whitesell, mentor teacher of Savannah Harrison, for the second half of the 2016-17 school year at a flat rate of $276.18.

• Maria Brody, of Tunkhannock, and Kristin Stuffick, of Harveys Lake, substitute teachers, a daily rate of $90, without contractual rights and benefits.

• Lisa Marseco, cheerleading volunteer;

• Nicholas Viccica and Katelyn Pelton, band and indoor percussion volunteers;

• Floyd McCroy and Lauren Paczewski, track and field volunteers;

• John Morgan, wrestling volunteer;

• Henry Zielinski and Zachary Taylor, boys lacrosse volunteers

• Gary Grandinetti and Marina Orrson, varsity track and field assistant coaches, stipend of $2,744.52 each;

• Robert Mitkus and Walter Simko, junior high track and field assistant coaches, stipend of $2,744.52 each.

• Michael Giordano, Kristin Hoats, Polly Whispell, Tanya Konopinski and Sara Mokwa, school and booster club volunteers.

The school board accepted a letter of retirement from Betsy Derby, April 28.

The next Lake-Lehman School District School Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the library of the Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School in Lehman Township.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews