Fundraiser for Blue Chip will aid no-kill shelter with veterinary bills

DALLAS — It was a packed house inside Crabby’s Seafood Grill Tuesday evening as near 100 individuals, including two state representatives, came together to celebrate the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge and its CEO, Marge Bart.

Blue Chip’s fundraising coordinator Cordie Braun said the no-kill, nonprofit shelter is hoping to raise at least $700 at the fundraiser that would go towards veterinary bills, one of the highest expenses the shelter currently funds.

“Our vet bills in a year total about $210,000,” Braun said.

She added the numbers just came in to close out the 2016 year and, in total, the shelter adopted out 609 dogs, 231 felines and a numerous other animals, totaling close to 900 adoptions.

A specialty menu was arranged for guests to choose from, offering dishes like homemade jumbo lump crab cakes, chicken scampi and prime rib. A “Blue Chip Special” beverage was created for the event that included white rum, lemonade and Blue Curacao. To assist with the fundraiser, Crabby’s Seafood Grill said it would donate 20 percent of its sales from the fundraiser to the animal shelter.

While the event was originally slated as a fundraiser, the dinner also doubled as a celebration for Bart, whose birthday was Friday.

Bart would be presented with a letter of recognition signed by Gov. Tom Wolf. State Representative Karen Boback, along with her colleague, rep. Aaron Kaufer, would award Bart with the letter as part of a surprise. However, the shock factor fell a little short once Bart realized something must be going on after seeing both representatives at the dinner.

“As a member of the house of representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we commend our very own Marge Bart, founder of the Blue Chip Animal Shelter, for her tireless efforts in caring for countless unwanted and displaced animals,” she said. “Her devotion and dedication to such a noble cause is to be lauded. Please continue to do what you do and make us proud.”

Both Boback and Kaufer have admitted to adopting animals at the shelter, Kaufer as recently as last week.

After the presentation, Bart received a room full of applause and hugs as she made her way back to her table. As she took her seat, she said she appreciated everything the community continues to do for Blue Chip.

“I was very honored, and I’m always impressed at how much people come out to support the animals, ” she said.

By Marcella Kester For Dallas Post

