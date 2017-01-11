Updated: Dallas School District issues tentative strike make-up day schedule

DALLAS TWP. — Dallas School District will conduct classes every weekday from Jan. 3 through June 30, according to a news release posted on the district’s website.

The tentative school schedule reflects a calculation from the state Department of Education that uses all formerly scheduled days off, except for Memorial Day on May 29, as makeup days due to the 22-day teachers’ strike.

The proposed last day of school is June 30, as stated in the Jan. 10 release.

Previously scheduled days off, which includesMartin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 20 as well as April 12, 13, 14 and 17, originally scheduled as Easter holiday days, are now school days, the news release stated.

“Snow days will be utilized as needed,” the release states. “Snow days will not be made up after June 30.”

The second marking period, disrupted by the teachers’ strike, will “tentatively end on Feb. 21,” according to the report.

At this time, the school board is reviewing all options to retain the June 9 graduation date.

“We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed as we proceed through this process,” the release stated. “A final determination will be made and communicated as soon as possible.”

Dallas School District Superintendent Thomas Duffy said the “tentative nature” of the schedule is to provide families time to plan for school.

Dallas Education Association, known as the teachers’ union, went on strike Nov. 14 because of an expired contract. Teachers voluntarily returned to the classrooms Dec. 19, four days after the state Department of Education issued the end strike date of Dec. 13.

The school board will vote on the revised scheduled, but it is not currently on the agenda for the Jan. 16 meeting, Duffy said.

The proposed schedule could have an effect on the union’s intent to strike on Feb. 27, said attorney John Holland, who represents the teachers’ union.

Holland received an emailed from the state Department of Education, dated Jan. 10, stating the district has a two-day buffer to avoid having to conduct classes every weekday from Jan. 10 to June 30 in order to provide 180 days of instruction.

According to Act 88, teachers can strike twice in one school year, but the first strike must end in time for the district to complete the state-mandated 180 days of school by June 15. A second strike must end in time to complete the 180 days by June 30.

The two-day buffer could be used as strike days if the school board and union cannot develop an agreeable teachers’ contract.

Both Holland and the school district’s attorney Vito DeLuca agreed that to-date no negotiating progress was made.

“We are no closer to an agreement than we were two years ago,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca said the union has a misconception that there is a “large pool of money” available to pay for the proposed contract. The union was invited to bring a financial advisor to review the district’s budgets, DeLuca said.

“To this date, we have not had a meeting with this person,” he said.

Holland said he is waiting for the school board to respond to a series of bargaining dates that include Jan. 11, 18, 24, Feb. 6, 7, 21, 22, 23, 27 and 28.

“I have not heard back from the district yet,” Holland said.

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.