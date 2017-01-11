Dallas School District issues tentative schedule

DALLAS TWP. — Students in the Dallas School District will attend classes every weekday through June 30 with the exception of Memorial Day, according to a tentative schedule calculated by the state Department of Education.

The schedule, which was announced in a notice on the district’s website, is a result of last year’s 22-day teachers strike.

The school board must vote on the revised schedule before it becomes official. However, it is not currently on the agenda for the Jan. 16 meeting, Superintendent Thomas Duffy said.

Duffy said the district released the tentative schedule to allow families time to plan.

Under the plan, students will now attend classes on the following dates, which were originally scheduled as off days:

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday

• Presidents Day, Feb 20

• Spring break, April 12 through 14 and 17

By law schools in the district must be closed for Memorial Day on May 29.

“Snow days will be utilized as needed,” the notice states. “Snow days will not be made up after June 30.”

The last day of school is scheduled for June 30.

The notice also states that the district is reviewing all options to keep June 9 as the date of its high school graduation.

The second marking period, which was disrupted by the strike, will tentatively end on Feb. 21.

“We will continue to keep all stakeholders informed as we proceed through this process,” the notice reads. “A final determination will be made and communicated as soon as possible.”

The Dallas Education Association went on strike Nov. 14 because of an expired contract. Teachers voluntarily returned to the classrooms on Dec. 19, four days after the state Department of Education’s end strike date of Dec. 13.

On Dec. 19, Dallas School District students unload from buses on the first day back to school following a 22-day teachers strike. Student will give up all school scheduled days off to make up for strike days, according to a district news release. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Dallas-Strike-003.jpg On Dec. 19, Dallas School District students unload from buses on the first day back to school following a 22-day teachers strike. Student will give up all school scheduled days off to make up for strike days, according to a district news release. File photo

By Eileen Godin egodin@timesleader.com

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

