Back Mountain students receive scholastic honors

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Joseph Evan, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at King’s College, recently announced the students who have qualified for the fall 2016 dean’s list, having achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Local students are Michael Boris, Brielle Brace, Ryan Georgetti, Jared Hoats, Nicholas James, Annalisa Jolley, Alyx Koehler, Merissa Konnick, Olivia Musto, Chelsea Nugent, Jeremy Peters, Ivy Rinehimer, Edward Yonkoski, all of Dallas; Kelsey Kasisky and Benjamin Siegel, Falls; Emily Kabalka, Harveys Lake; Christian Foley, Hunlock Creek; Alyssa Gurzynski, Mocanaqua; Charles Hennebaul, Noxen; Aleaha Blazick, Chase Feeney, Melissa Fleming, Ramya Gajula, Tabitha Grabowski, Kaitlyn Kochanski, Natasha Rostova, Gary Seman, Michael Symeon, Tyler Tuck, Courtney Wagner and Stephanie Zimmerman, all of Shavertown; Alex Shechterly, Crystal Seashock, Alexis Steeber and Bruno Walkowiak, of Shickshinny; Jacob Hummel and Ashley Rood, Sweet Valley; Oscar Flores and Alissa Stegman, Trucksville.

SCRANTON — Lackawanna College has recognized 200 students named to its president’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2016-17 semester. To qualify, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 24 credit hours, including 12 credits during the most recent semester. Among these students were Mary Briggs, Dallas; Sarah E. Flannery, Shavertown; Katelyn J. Kelleher, Harveys Lake; Kelly A. Snyder, Dallas.

Among the 37 dean’s list students at Lackawanna College who achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.2 are Eric D. Evans, Hunlock Creek; and Tyler Kolb, Dallas.

ANNVILLE — Kelly Jacobs, a graduate of Dallas Senior High School, is on the dean’s list at Lebanon Valley College. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts in economics.

KUTZTOWN — Among the 1650 students named to the fall 2016 dean’s list at Kutztown University are Emily M. Banta, Trucksville; Dean Gregory, Shavertown; Cassidy Sunshine Muldoon, Dallas and Brandon Gregory Scott, Trucksville. Dean’s list students are required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.6.

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University recognized the following Back Mountain students for achieving dean’s list status and earning a minimum grade point average of 3.5: Jamie Carty, Harveys Lake; Frank Henry, Dallas; Jacob Ridilla, Shavertown; and Colby Rome, Tunkhannock.

MANSFIELD — A total of 437 Mansfield University students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester. To be named, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA. Local residents include Nicole Morgan, of Dallas; and Rachel Runner, of Hunlock Creek.

SPRINGFIELD, MA — Olivia Magni, of Sweet Valley, has been named to the dean’s list at American International College for the fall 2016 semester.

BETHLEHEM — Magdalena Fannick, of Dallas, and Angel Rollo, of Hunlock Creek, have been named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University.

FORTY FORT — The following Back Mountain residents are on the fall term high honor roll at Wyoming Seminary Lower School: Gabriel deLuna, Richard deLuna, Tracey Kindler, Kelly Santo, Christina Kaspar, Oliver Lew, Abigail Santo, Vivian Wright, all of Dallas; Helena Prusak, Claire Stretanski, Chase Taylor, Sophia Kruger, Ethan Krugar, Heather Paglia, all of Shavertown.

The following Back Mountain residents are on the fall term honor roll at Wyoming Seminary Lower School: Aashima Chauhan, Margaret Mihalick, Victoria Smulowitz, Max Kraus, all of Shavertown; Grant Pryor, Harveys Lake; William Youngman, Dallas.