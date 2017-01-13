LCCC, University of Scranton sign dual-enrollment agreement

SCRANTON — Students attending Luzerne County Community College now have the opportunity to dual enroll at the University of Scranton.

LCCC President Thomas P. Leary, along with University of Scranton President the Rev. Kevin P. Quinn, signed a dual-enrollment agreement Friday at the community college’s latest satellite campus, located inside the former Bon-Ton at the Marketplace at Steamtown.

In a speech prior to the signing, Leary announced that LCCC is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. He then said that 40 years ago he walked across the stage at the University of Scranton to receive his master’s degree.

“This is a special moment for us,” Leary said. “This is the time, in our 50th year, that Luzerne County Community College and the University of Scranton establish this bond.”

The program is available for all students at LCCC, once they complete a letter of intent for consideration.

Students who enroll in the dual-admission program will be able to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program at the University of Scranton after earning an associate’s degree at LCCC.

Up to 60 credits may be transferred between the colleges. Students will also have the opportunity to earn University of Scranton credits while still attending the community college.

Currently, LCCC has roughly 6,000 students enrolled at its main campus and about 200 at the Scranton Center. The satellite campus has 13 classrooms, two computer labs and can hold up to 700 students, said Scranton Center Director Melissa Ide.

Leary also announced that along with the agreement, the University of Scranton will offer a $10,000 annual merit scholarship that will be available to full-time students enrolled in the dual-admission program. Students enrolled part-time will also have the opportunity to obtain an annual merit scholarship as well with the agreement.

“An important part of our mission is to streamline the transfer process between institutions for our graduates, so they can continue their education,” Leary said. “By partnering with the University of Scranton and improving the transfer procedure, we produce more opportunities for our students to seamlessly enter into degree programs at four-year colleges and universities.”

Another important aspect of the program, Leary said, was that it would allow residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania to stay in their hometowns, keep higher education costs at an affordable rate and strengthen the area’s socioeconomic opportunities as students graduate and enter the workforce.

Quinn agreed with Leary.

“The University of Scranton is very pleased to enter into this dual agreement with Luzerne County Community College,” Quinn said. “I think this is a mutually beneficial program for LCCC and the University of Scranton, and I believe this agreement is just the beginning.”

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader

