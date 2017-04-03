Posted on by

Musician Jared Campbell brought melodies and messages to Dallas Elementary School

For the third year in a row, Dallas Elementary School hosted award-winning singer/songwriter Jared Campbell March 31. The Dallas PTO-sponsored assembly was held for grades prekindergarten through fifth. Campbell’s fun, lively and empowering songs conveyed strong messages of overcoming obstacles, anti-bullying, respect, leadership and having an amazing outlook on life. Students and teachers sang along to such favorites as: “The Superhero Song,” “Change the World” and “No Bullies Allowed.” Between songs, Campbell interacted with students by sharing stories.

http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_image1.jpg

