Back Mountain Memorial Library to hold a preschooler readiness program

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library has been selected to participate in a new program called “Cruise into Kindergarten with Play K,” which uses play to teacher preschoolers skills needed to be successful in kindergarten – and later in life.

The six-week program will be held for children, who will enter kindergarten in the fall of 2017, from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday evenings, starting April 17.

Call the Back Mountain Memorial Library at 570-675-1182 to register.

Dallas Elementary School first-grade teacher Heather Pitcavage and Reading Aide Jennifer Perch will present these materials and a curriculum of activities for six different play and learn centers called “playscapes.”

Each center is designed around a theme or topic to provide an interactive learning experience. Play K is aligned to Pennsylvania’s Learning Standards for Early Childhood with the goal of promoting early learning skills within the library setting.

The Play K program is made possible by a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services as administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.