Wycallis Elementary School students awe family and friends with ‘Circus Extravaganza’

DALLAS TWP. — Elephants with trunks raised, woolly-maned lions, tigers and monkeys all arrived at Wycallis Elementary School on March 30.

The “animals” posed no threats to the students or faculty – because the “animals” were actually third-graders in costume for the annual three-ring circus performance.

The “Circus Extravaganza” incorporated all 90 third-graders, who picked their roles from acrobats, lions, elephants, monkeys, snake charmers, clowns, vendors and chorus, according to Deborah Pike, a music teacher at Wycallis Elementary School.

“I picked a ringmaster,” said student Maya Gross. “I never had a line and wanted one.”

Students began rehearsing songs and their routines in January in preparation for two performances, one for their peers at 10:30 a.m. and the second at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Pike said.

Pat Costantino attests that his daughter, Addison, practiced for her role as a rope jumper at home.

“She has been jumping rope at home for the past three weeks,” Costantino said. “She was very excited this morning.”

The school’s support staff and volunteers transformed the gymnasium into the Big Top, complete with mock concession stands, which included ticket sales, lemonade, popcorn, cotton candy and souvenirs.

Parents and grandparents filled the bleachers, creating a standing-room-only crowd.

Four circus-themed caged carts with “animals” inside were pushed in the gymnasium by teachers as students entered the gym singing “Let’s have a Circus, Let’s All Go To the Circus Today.”

Students were dressed as acrobats with glittery costumes, clowns with rainbow hair, mysterious snake charmers and, of course, vendors who sported hand-drawn mustaches.

Three ringmasters welcomed the crowd to the Big Top as students took their places on bleachers.

Then, three children dressed as monkeys, entered to the center ring. The chorus sang, “Three Little Monkeys” while the monkeys danced, jumped and clapped their cymbals together.

Several children entered rings one and three to jump rope, while the center ring was prepared for the pachyderms.

Three children dressed as elephants trudged slowly, on their hands and knees, into the center ring and circled.

However, on their way out of the ring, something unfortunate occurred.

The children reached into their costumes and tossed brown lumps onto the floor behind them, representing elephant poop.

The audience erupted in laughter.

A student dressed as the elephant trainer came out with a large broom and swept the elephant dung away.

After the clean-up, nine clowns continued the humorous break by entertaining crowds before the “big cats” came out.

The lion tamers, armed with whips consisting of a stick with a long black ribbon attached, led classmates dressed as a white tiger, lions and panthers crawling through hula hoops.

An intermission followed, which allowed vendors to approach the audience with pretend snacks such as cotton candy, drinks and popcorn.

Then, acrobats in rings one and three thrilled the crowds.

In the center ring, tight-rope walker Megan Kuzma kept the audience in awe with her balance beam performance.

Circusgoers continued to be delighted when the snake charmers came out with their baskets.

The students played a soft tune on their recorders as a large black head of a snake began to rise out of the baskets. When the children stopped playing, the snake dropped into the basket.

The snake charmers played their instruments again, and slowly the snake lifted his head out of the basket.

For the grand finale, four glittery dancing ladies and their horses, which were cardboard cutouts, performed a choreographed routine.

The performers and singers paraded their way out of the gymnasium, singing “Take Me To The Circus” and waved goodbye to the crowd.

Audience members gave the show a big thumbs up.

“It was very nice,” Costantino said.

“This was the best thing they did so far,” said Sue Bush, grandmother to student Ben Bush. “The teachers did a great job.”

Wycallis Elementary School’s Circus Extravaganza started with a grand parade of singers and performers on March 30. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_kids_circus1_faa.jpg Wycallis Elementary School’s Circus Extravaganza started with a grand parade of singers and performers on March 30. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Wycallis Elementary School third-grader Jayla Thompson was a ticket taker clown for the school’s annual circus performance. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_kids_circus2_faa.jpg Wycallis Elementary School third-grader Jayla Thompson was a ticket taker clown for the school’s annual circus performance. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Third-grade students at Wycallis Elementary School sing during the annual circus program. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_kids_circus3_faa.jpg Third-grade students at Wycallis Elementary School sing during the annual circus program. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Third-grade student Megan Kuzma entertains the audience with a balance beam routine at the Wycallis Elementary School’s Circus Extravaganza. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_kids_circus4_faa.jpg Third-grade student Megan Kuzma entertains the audience with a balance beam routine at the Wycallis Elementary School’s Circus Extravaganza. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post Third-grader Ben Matter, welcomes an audience of parents and grandparents to Wycallis Elementary School’s third-grade circus. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_kids_circus5_faa.jpg Third-grader Ben Matter, welcomes an audience of parents and grandparents to Wycallis Elementary School’s third-grade circus. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post A lion played by third-grader Zack Koons performs under the Big Top at Wycallis Elementary School. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_thumbnail_kids_circus6_faa.jpg A lion played by third-grader Zack Koons performs under the Big Top at Wycallis Elementary School. Fred Adams | For Dallas Post

‘Circus Extravaganza’ is an annual event at elementary school

