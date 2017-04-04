Art work done by students at Verve Vertu displayed at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Art Wall of the Back Mountain Memorial Library will feature the creativity of the artists of Verve Vertu.

Their April display is titled “Celestial Retrograde Revisited” and includes a one-of-a-kind colored string wall hanging, a beautiful lace wall hanging and artwork complementing the theme with sun, moon and stars.

The artists’ creations at their gallery on Main Street include painted scarves, pastels, wool felting, wallets and clay pottery. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays. It is also open occasionally on Saturdays.

Verve Vertu is part of the Deutsch Institute of Scranton and offers persons with emotional, physical and/or intellectual challenges a place where they can comfortably allow their creativity to develop. For more information, call Verve Vertu at 570-675-1465.