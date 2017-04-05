Posted on by

Gospel musical group The Martins slated to appear at Fellowship Church

The Martins will perform at Fellowship Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.


DALLAS TWP. — The smooth, rich sounds of multi-Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated trio, The Martins, will be featured at Fellowship Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Fellowship Church, 45 Hildebrandt Road.

The Martins, consisting of siblings, Judy, Jonathan and Joyce Martin, have enjoyed countless radio hits and performances on stages at such prestigious locations as The Grand Ole Opry and the White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide.

The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall.

Over the years, the trio has garnered six Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, a Grammy nomination and multiple hit songs.

For more information, visit www.itickets.com, www.fellowshipefc.org, or visit or call the Fellowship Church office at 570- 675-6426.

