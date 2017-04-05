Two Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School students named WVIA’s Artists of the Week

LEHMAN TWP. — Emily Mieczkowski and Collin MacMullen had more than just 15 minutes of fame — they had seven days of it as WVIA featured Artists of the Week.

The two Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School students each had a minute-long video segment air on the public broadcasting television station, starting March 27, to highlight their artistic skills. Their vignettes are available at www.wvia.org.

Mieczkowski and MacMullen will be entered into a drawing to be named WVIA’s Artist of the Year, which will be announced in May.

The news of their nomination came as a surprise to Mieczkowski and MacMullen.

Emily Mieczkowski

“I did not know I was being nominated,” Mieczkowski said. “I found out in October.”

Lake-Lehman Junior-Senior High School art teacher Shane Kupsky entered Mieczkowski’s name into the WVIA contest for visual arts. In October, Kupsky told her she won.

Mieczkowski’s parents, Kathy and Ken, were “excited,” when they heard the news, she said.

Mieczkowski was instructed to take some of her drawings to WVIA’s studio in Pittston Township to record a video vignette.

Segment reveals the woman’s delicate and detailed skills in drawing with charcoal and pencil mediums.

Mieczkowski began to take drawing seriously after winning first place in the annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Exhibit in seventh grade.

She submitted other art pieces to the juried art contest in eighth and 12th grades and received special recognition awards.

Mieczkowski has not had any art instruction outside of school.

“I have been drawing as long as I can remember,” she said.

Mieczkowski said her younger brother Seth has picked up her interest and is drawing, as well.

The graduating senior said she has plans to attend Wilkes University as a pre-medicine major.

Collin MacMullen

As MacMullen left band class one October day, his teacher Cheryl Kulikowski, stopped him and told him he was named WVIA’s Performing Artist of the Week.

“I was shocked and excited,” he said.

His parents, Duncan and Kim, shared his surprised response.

“They (parents) did not realize how far I came as a trumpet player,” he said.

MacMullen was also instructed to take his instrument to WVIA’s studios to record a minute-long profile segment. The video clip features him playing his trumpet.

The senior has played the trumpet since he was in sixth grade.

“I took lessons for two months outside of school,” he said.

MacMullen said he practices every day trying to learn new skills.

His musical inspiration started with his older sister Lauren, who played the flute.

“I saw there was a trumpet in the house, so I started playing it,” he said.

MacMullen plans to continue playing the trumpet in college as he studies math. He has been accepted to West Chester University and Penn State University.

By Eileen Godin

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

