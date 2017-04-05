Martino, Orsson lead Back Mountain finishers in Half Marathon

John Martino and Marina Orsson led Back Mountain finishers April 2 at the Scranton Half Marathon.

Martino placed 23rd among the 2,346 total finishers. The 32-year-old from Dallas completed the 13.1-mile course in 1:21:12.

Orsson, 25, from Shavertown, was 26th overall and fourth out of 1,366 female runners who finished the race. She finished in 1:22:07.

Michael Kolinovsky, a 39-year-old from Dallas, was 34th in 1:24:30.

Two Tunkhannock runners placed in the top 100.

John Novack, 24, was 40th in 1:26:11 and Brandon Emmett, 20, was 84th in 1:30:56.

Tyler Eustance from Binghamton, N.Y. won by less than a second in 1:07:52.

Emily Helme from Milford was the women’s champion, coming in 17th overall in 1:19.00.

