Dallas Township supervisors receive grant funding for Dallas Township and Kunkle Parks renovations

DALLAS TWP. — The township has received $236,194 in grant funding to revamp one of two municipal parks, Supervisor Elizabeth Martin said Tuesday.

“I am so thrilled that we finally got some money for the parks,” Martin said. “We have been hammering at them for two years for DCED, DCNR and LSA (grants) and we finally got funded.”

The grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Local Share Account will fund phase one of the Dallas Township Park renovation, which includes installing a nature-themed children’s playground equipment.

Supervisors started developing plans to renovate both the Dallas Township and Kunkle parks last August with a public brainstorming session that included landscape architect Bryan N. Smith and project manager Stephanie Milewski, both with the engineering firm Barry Isett & Associates Inc.

“It’s actually $50,000 shorter than our estimate,” Martin said. “We figured that, perhaps, since we were going to have a matching on one of the other grants that we could apply that $50,000 to finish phase one.”

Last year, the township initially applied for a $250,000 grant from DCED and a $48,752 Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant plus planned a 50 percent funding match from the municipality to fund the renovation to both parks.

The six-acre Dallas Township Park, located on South Side Avenue and Lake Side Drive, currently features two basketball courts, a Little League field, hiking trails and outdated playground equipment.

The 56-acre Kunkle Park, off Route 309, previously had a Little League field but now only features hiking trails.

Martin said she heard residents requesting park amenities such as a skate and dog parks.

In other news…

John Emil Sr., the American Legion Post 672 Memorial Day Parade chairman, sought permission from supervisors to relocate the annual Memorial Day Parade from the center of Dallas to Dallas Township due to the ongoing roundabout construction.

“Everybody knows the center of Dallas is all torn up,” he said. “This is the first time we couldn’t have the parade there, and we didn’t want to leave it go.”

The American Legion has looked for other routes and developed a proposed solution to start the parade at the intersection of Hilldonia Avenue and Church Street. The procession will go up Church Street to the Back Mountain Little League field for a brief ceremony before going to a ceremony at Warren Cemetery on East Center Hill Road.

Emil said the parade committee received approval from Misericordia University for space to be used as a staging area for parade vehicles.

Dallas School District gave the Legion permission to use the Little League field for a ceremony to honor all veterans, he said.

“We have certificates of liability from each one,” Emil said.

There is plenty of parking at the Little League field for parade walkers, he said.

“We are looking at renting a bus to shuttle people” (parade walkers) to the starting point of the parade to limit on-street parking,” Emil said.

Also, supervisors are rolling out a Clean & Green program that will enable residents to volunteer to pick up roadside trash and bag it.

Municipal road crews will pick up the trash bags and dispose of the garbage, Martin Barry, township roadmaster, said.

Interested residents may call the township offices at 570-674-2000 for more information and make arrangements to pick up roadside safety vests and garbage bags.

The next municipal meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at the township administration office.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

