Dallas Middle School student posts image of PSSA on Snapchat

DALLAS TWP. — A Dallas Middle School student electronically captured an image of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment Test Monday and posted it to a social media outlet, Superintendent Thomas Duffy confirmed Wednesday.

The teen’s actions were a direct violation of the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment’s Code of Conduct for Test Takers and resulted in immediate disciplinary action by the district as well as notifying the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Duffy said.

The student could face repercussions from PDE, as well.

According to PDE’s PSSA & Keystone Exam Cell Phone Policy, which states “copying or duplicating the material from the assessment, including the taking of a photograph, is a violation of the federal Copyright Act.”

The policy also states fines for Copyright Act violations “may include the cost of replacing the compromised test item(s) or fines of no less than $750 up to $30,000 for a single violation.”

Duffy refused to release any information regarding the student’s identity or method of discipline, by stating “student confidentiality is paramount.”

However, students at the middle school said it was an eight-grader who did it as a dare.

Duffy confirmed the student did photograph a portion of the English Language Arts test and posted it to Snapchat, a mobile app that allows users to send images or videos to “friends.” The photo or video file self-destructs seconds after it is viewed.

“I did not see it (on Snapchat),” Duffy said. “I honestly don’t know if other students saw it or not.”

The violation was reported to Dallas Middle School Principal Jeffrey Shaffer by students Tuesday.

Shaffer notified Duffy of the incident and Duffy filed a report with PDE. The district conducted its own investigation into the alleged violation, Duffy said.

“Our review of this violation revealed all teachers followed the required protocol,” Duffy said and noted it’s difficult to prevent students from carrying cell phones into classrooms.

According to the district’s student handbook, students’ cell phones and other personal electronic devices are not permitted in classrooms and must be kept in lockers during class time.

Also, teachers are required to read the Code of Conduct for Test Takers to students before PSSA test materials are distributed.

The Code of Conduct for Test Takers states “do not bring any unapproved electronic devices (e.g., cell phones, smartphones, smartwatches, etc.) other than an approved calculator, if applicable, to the test.”

The student’s infraction had little impact on other students who will continue taking the test this week, Duffy said.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

