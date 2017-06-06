Dallas Rotary Wine & Dine event slated for June 17 at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds

LEHMAN TWP. — Nearly 54 vendors are slated to participate in the fifth annual Dallas Rotary Wine & Dine event on Saturday, June 17.

The 2017 Dallas Rotary Wine & Dine will be held from noon to 6 p.m. June 17 at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, located off Route 118 in Lehman Township.

Registered vendors include 17 food vendors, 14 wineries and 23 crafters and more have expressed interest, said Paul Saxon, a Dallas Rotary member, and co-chair event organizer.

Dallas Rotary member Colette Mahoney is also co-chair of the event.

The event has developed into the Rotary’s second largest fundraiser and attracted up to 3,000 guests last year, Saxon said.

The Dallas Rotary, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, uses event proceeds to donate to various area charities and fund six scholarships awarded to graduating high school seniors.

General admission is $15 in advance. Tickets are on sale at Gerrity’s Supermarkets in Hanover Township, Luzerne, West Pittston and Wyoming; J & J Deli, Dallas; Pierce Drugs, Kingston; Nimble Hill Vineyard & Winery, Tunkhannock; Hilbert’s The Tractor Store, Dallas; and Valentine’s Fine Jewelry, Dallas.

VIP tickets are $40 each and allow the holder to have “premier parking, comfortable seating, complimentary water, soda and snacks plus a reserved restroom,” according to the event website.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available and must be purchased online in advance of the event.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $25 per person. Designated drivers and individuals between the ages of 13 to 20 will be admitted for $5.

Children 12 years old and younger will be admitted for free, Saxon said.

Guests 21 and older who will be wine tasting will receive a free wine glass with the Dallas Rotary symbol engraved on it.

Live musical entertainment will be provided by Flaxy Morgan, Dig Daddy Dex and The Jeanne Zano Band.

Craft vendors include a variety of local artists featuring a wide selection of wares such as Mad Mallard Farm’s natural soaps and body products to live plants from Rogers’ Nursery or tied-eyed items from Dead Ahead Gifts.

For a full listing of vendors, visit dallasrotarywineanddine.com.

Saxon said vendors are still being accepted and interested crafters should call 570-852-9591 for information.

The Dallas Rotary began holding the wine and dine event in June 2012. Public interest and support from the Luzerne County Fair Committee helped fuel the event year after year, Saxon said.

“It has turned out to be a really nice event,” he said.

The Dallas Rotary will hold its fifth annual Wine & Dine event on Saturday, June 17. Last year, the event featured 16 area wineries, crafts, food and entertainment. http://mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_TTL-06262016-Dallas-wine-festival-1.jpg The Dallas Rotary will hold its fifth annual Wine & Dine event on Saturday, June 17. Last year, the event featured 16 area wineries, crafts, food and entertainment.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Dallas Rotary Wine & Dine Time: Noon to 6 p.m. Date: June 17 Place: Luzerne County Fairgrounds, off Route 118 in Lehman Township Cost: General admission in advance $15 General admission at the gate $25 VIP tickets $40 Designated driver tickets $5

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews