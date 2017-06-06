Floating restaurant idea tabled by Harveys Lake zoning board

HARVEYS LAKE — Harveys Lake Borough’s zoning board tabled a decision on a proposed floating restaurant Tuesday after residents peppered the woman behind the idea with questions.

Edye Schneider, of Scranton, sought the board’s approval on preliminary plans to establish a 30-foot-by-30 foot anchored floating dock-like eatery, named Kanu. It would be located to the left of the public boat launch off Lakeside Drive.

The structure would be within 100 feet of shore in a no-wake zone, she said.

Over 50 residents attended the meeting and brought concerns about parking and a maximum occupancy limit for the structure.

Schneider was unable to answer some questions, saying maximum occupancy has not been determined. It will depend on the size of sewer-storage tanks required for restrooms.

The zoning board tabled any further action on the application until 7 p.m. July 17, giving Schneider time to work on details of the plan.

Residents were prepared to give Schneider more to consider.

Jacqueline Lutz presented the board and Schneider with a list of written questions about how the borough would respond to a fire emergency at the structure, how garbage and sewer would be removed, and where patrons would park to access the floating eatery.

“There is nothing on the books to regulate this,” Lutz said.

Many residents echoed those remarks, including Council President Bill Hilburt, and council members Michell’e Boice and Tom Kehler.

“You should have come to the council,” Kehler said. “We should have had a chance to address issues like parking.”

Schneider said she did not know she was supposed to present the concept to council. She believed she was following protocol by receiving state approvals first.

She said she has already obtained OKs from the Department of Environmental Protection, the Fish and Boat Commission, the Department of Labor and the state Department of Agriculture.

However, she did not show the audience any documentation.

“There are obviously a lot of issues raised tonight,” board attorney Mark McNealis said. He advised Schneider to try and get the questions answered to the best of her ability by the July 17 meeting.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

