Back Mountain residents in the news

Stephanie Zimmerman to travel abroad

WILKES-BARRE — Stephanie Zimmerman, of Shavertown, will participate in a three-week King’s College faculty-led study abroad program called “The Dragons Awake: The Globalizing Business World of Vietnam and Singapore.”

Zimmerman will travel with nine other students to visit Vietnamese and international companies, tour commercial centers and meet with representatives from the U.S. Consulate Economic Division.

Zimmerman is sophomore majoring in accounting at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

Jackson earns degree

PHILADELPHIA — Ashley Jackson, of Shavertown, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical and healthcare studies from University of the Sciences. She was recognized at a bachelor’s degree conferment ceremony on May 19.

Jackson continues her studies in the doctor of pharmacy program. She is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, which is the national honor society for first-year students.

Locals graduate from Bucknell

LEWISBURG — Frank Henry, of Dallas, and Colby Rome, of Tunkhannock, received degrees from Bucknell University on May 21.

Bucknell students named to dean’s list

LEWISBURG — The following Back Mountain students were named to Bucknell University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Frank Henry, of Dallas; Colby Rome, of Tunkhannock; Bradley Sedor, of Shavertown; and Katherine Sokirka of Wyoming.

Schaub named Super Lawyer

WILKES-BARRE — Robert D. Schaub, of Dallas, has been selected to the 2017 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list in the area of Business Litigation.

Schaub, chair of the litigation department at Rosenn, Jenkins & Greenwals, was involved in the representation of Emilio and Gloria Estefan who were injured in an interstate tractor trailer/bus accident in the Pocono Mountains.

He serves on the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Professional Liability Committee and is a member of the Luzerne County Bar Association (Wilkes-Barre Law and Library Association.) He also serves as president of the boards of directors for both Luzerne County Head Start and Leadership Wilkes-Barre, and is vice president of the board of directors for the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

A graduate of Catholic University School of Law (J.D. 1984), he received his undergraduate degree from Lemoyne College (magna cum laude) in 1981.

Francis Bevevino named to Coastal Carolina University’s dean’s list

CONWAY, SC — Francis Bevevino, of Dallas, was among 1,920 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the spring 2017 dean’s list.

Bevevino is a Biology major.

Steven Nave graduates from Colgate University

HAMILTON, NY — Steven Nave, of Dallas, graduated from Colgate University on May 21.

Nave earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in German and graduated Cum Laude.

Schork graduates from honors program

SCRANTON — Mark A. Schork, of Tunkhannock, was among the 15 members of The University of Scranton’s Class of 2017 who graduated from its Business Leadership Honors Program.

Schork majored in philosophy and is a member of the university’s Special Jesuit Liberal Arts Program.

Mansfield University releases spring dean’s list

MANSFIELD — The follow local students were named to the spring dean’s list at Mansfield University.

Adryana Appleby, Jacklyn Appleby, Sommer Gaydos, Cameron King, and Jordyn King, all of Tunkhannock; Sara Mirra and Nicole Morgan, both of Dallas.

Mansfield University Names Spring 2017 president’s list

MANSFIELD — Mansfield University named the following local students to the spring 2017 semester president’s list.

Adryana Appleby, Jacklyn Appleby, Sommer Gaydos, Cameron King, and Jordyn King, all of Tunkhannock; Sara Mirra and Nicole Morgan, both of Dallas.

Kutztown University announces spring 2017 dean’s list

KUTZTOWN — The following local students were named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Kutztown University.

Emily M Banta, Trucksville; Allison Jewel Lamoreaux, Tunkhannock; William Robert Manley, Monroe Township; and Brandon Gregory Scott, Trucksville.

Susquehanna University names spring dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Several local students were among the more than 900 undergraduates who were named to Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Gabrielle Alguire, of Tunkhannock, is an accounting graduate and the daughter of Kenneth and Michelle Alguire.

Kelly Sweeney, of Shavertown, is a history and communication arts-communication studies major and the daughter of John and Ann Sweeney.

Julia Hutsko, of Harveys Lake, is a physics and pre-engineering major and the daughter of Gary and Maria Hutsko.

Locals graduate from Scranton U

SCRANTON — Six Back Mountain students joined over 1,400 The University of Scranton graduates during commencement held in May. They are:

Master’s Degree

James S. Dalkiewicz, Shavertown; Sean Michael Davis, Dallas; and Santina Wesolowski, Shavertown.

Bachelor’s Degree

Stephen Peter Dokas, Dallas; Megan Elizabeth Fleming, Shavertown; and Nathan J. Kish, Shavertown.

Nave named to dean’s list

GROVE CITY — Joy Nave, a Spanish and K-12 Educ Certification major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring 2017 semester.

A 2016 graduate of Dallas Senior High School, Nave is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Nave (Helen), of Dallas.

Stepniak graduates from Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Brian Stepniak, of Dallas, graduated from the University of Hartford on May 21. A mathematics major, Stepniak received a Bachelor of Arts from the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Dillon graduates from Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, CT — Elizabeth Dillon, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies at Quinnipiac University’s 86th undergraduate commencement exercises.