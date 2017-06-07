Did you know the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind owns a one-fifth interest in Harveys Lake’s bed?

HARVEYS LAKE — Who owns Harveys Lake?

Records at the Luzerne County Mapping Department show the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind owns a one-fifth interest of the lake bed.

Luzerne County Mapping Department records state the lake bed was deeded to Charles F. Barnum and transferred to Hendrick B. Wright on April 4, 1871.

Wright willed his portion of the lake bed to his five children following his death in September 1881.

One of his children, George B. Wright, bequeathed his one-fifth of the lake bed to the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association for the Blind in 1932.

Sarah Peperno, president and chief operating officer of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind, confirmed the organization is aware of its underwater holding, but does not have an active interest in the lake bottom.

Ownership of bottom the state’s largest natural lake came into question during a Zoning Hearing Board meeting on June 6 regarding a proposed anchored floating restaurant.

Former Borough attorney Charles McCormick said the ownership of the lake bed has “always been an issue.”

To make a final determination of who owns the 614 submerged acres an extensive title search is required, McCormick said.

However, in the “Harveys Lake History,” by F. Charles Petrillo, it is noted Barnum and Wright filed state warrants for ownership of the underwater acreage to harvest ice from the surface in the winter.

Petrillo reported the state awarded Wright a warrant for 285 acres and Barnum 329 acres of the bottom of the lake.

At the time, residents protested, resulting in the development of legislature that declared “Harveys Lake and Harveys Creek as navigable waters,” according to Petrillo.

By classifying the lake water as navigable, it classifies a body of water as “public waters,” according to the Fish and Boat Commission’s website.

The state agency’s website states, “waterways are navigable when they are used or are susceptible of being used in their ordinary condition as highways for commerce over which trade and travel are or may be conducted in customary modes of trade and travel on water.”

Harveys Lake does not sustain active industries currently, but in the 1800s, it was home to the Hoffman Lumber Company. The logging business operated in the area of the lake’s outlet and on Harveys Creek.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

