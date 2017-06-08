Dallas High School graduation attendees asked to take a detour

DALLAS TWP. — On Friday, drivers leaving the Dallas High School’s graduation ceremony will be asked to take an alternative route away from Route 309, according to township supervisors.

A temporary traffic control signal installed at the intersection of Route 309, East Center Hill and Hildebrandt roads does not allow police to manually operate the signal to assist in the movement of traffic, according to township Supervisor Elizabeth Martin.

A high volume of traffic is expected as family members exit the Dallas School District campus following the 6 p.m. ceremony.

Drivers leaving the school’s campus on Conyngham Avenue or Mountaineer Drive are advised to turn right on to Hildebrandt Road, right onto Lower Demunds Road and a right onto Main Road to reconnect with Route 309.

By Eileen Godin [email protected]

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.

