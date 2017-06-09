Kingston Township receives $126K from state for intersection upgrades

KINGSTON TWP. — One tricky intersection in the Back Mountain will receive safety upgrades thanks to the state’s Automated Red Light Enforcement Fund.

Kingston Township received $126,240 from the state fund to install ADA-complaint curb ramps, LED pedestrian facilities and new pavement markings at the intersection of Route 309 and Franklin Street, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Friday.

“Grants like these to help us (the township) manage a busy intersection and allow for safe passage for pedestrians from a residential area to a business district are appreciated,” Kingston Township Supervisor Chairman James Reino said Friday.

He added: “Anytime we can replace older lightbulb fixtures with LED provides savings to the taxpayers.”

Statewide, 21 municipalities were selected to receive a total of $6 million from the ARLE program to fund 27 safety projects.

Kingston Township was the only Luzerne County recipient.

The ARLE program is designed to provide financing to communities to improve safety at intersections with traffic control signals by providing “automated enforcement at locations where data shows” vehicles running through red lights is an issue, according to the news release.

To date, ARLE has awarded $45.4 million to finance 298 safety projects throughout the state since the program’s inception in 2010.

For more information on the ARLE program or to obtain a list of recipients, visit the “Traffic Signals, Management” page under “Travel In PA” at www.penndot.gov, or email [email protected]

