Updated: Alleged shooter, victims identified in apparent Wyoming County murder-suicide

EATON TWP. — Four people are dead in what state police are calling a murder-suicide that reportedly happened inside a grocery store in Wyoming County.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Randy Robert Stair, 24, of Ransom Road, Dallas. Victoria Todd Brong, 25, of Avery Station Road, Factoryville; Brian Hayes, 47, of Springville; and Terry Lee Sterling, 63, of Shady Lane Place, South Montrose, have been identified as the victims.

Stair, according to investigators, blocked all of the entrances of the store before opening fire with two 12-gauge shotguns.

Pennsylvania State Police in Tunkhannock received a call from Luzerne County 911 at approximately 12:50 a.m. Thursday for a report of someone shooting at people inside Weis Market at 600 Hunter Highway, according to a news release.

At a news conference outside of the store at approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Capt. Jon Nederostek said that Stair arrived at the store at approximately 10:52 p.m. for his scheduled shift that started at 11 p.m.

Stair then assumed his normal duties for approximately one hour and 40 minutes.

“During this time frame, he began fortifying all the exits of the doors, blocking them so people could not get in or out,” Nederostek said.

At approximately 12:37 a.m., Stair was seen on surveillance leaving the store and returning to his car. Nederostek said Stair moved the car against the building to block an emergency exit, and then retrieved two 12-gauge shotguns and “over 100 rounds” of ammunition from the vehicle.

Stair then re-entered the store at 12:41 a.m. and locked the final door behind him.

“Stair then proceeded to begin shooting throughout the store, ultimately killing the three victims,” Nederostek said. “Stair then also took his own life of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Preliminary investigations, according to Nederostek, revealed the Stair fired 59 shots while inside the store, and that an additional 49 live rounds were recovered from throughout the store.

Nederostek said investigators are following “many, many leads” but declined to comment on a potential motive or if Stair had a personal connections with any of the victims.

A witness was able to escape the store and call 911.

“This is another senseless act that didn’t have to happen,” Nederostek said. “It’s a tragedy, and it’s going to be a lot of recovery for the families involved.”

When asked if Stair posted on social media before his attack, or about a rumor that the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department was somehow notified of the incident, Nederostek declined to comment.

Police believe this is contained incident, and that the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

By Travis Kellar

